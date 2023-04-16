ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Sunday (April 16), inaugurated the Shar Nyima Tsho Sum Namyig Lhakhang (Gonpa) at Gyangkhar village.

Gyangkhar village is located at Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that he was “immensely blessed to have inaugurated Shar Nyima Tsho Sum Namyig Lhakhang (Gonpa) at Gyangkhar village”.

“It is a blessed day for the entire Buddhist followers of Monyul region, one of the most important sacred Shar Nyima Tsho Sum Namyig Lakhangs (Gonpa) situated in Gyangkhar village,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

The Gonpa has a great historical importance for the well-being and betterment of humans, particularly for the people of Shar Nyima Tsho Sum and all Buddhists in general, said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

Also read: Six new ITBP battalions to be deployed in Arunachal Pradesh

“The 11- 12th century Gonpa was on the verge of collapse but was renovated,” the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister added.

The sacred place has been restored with new structure, other requisites, performing all rituals and blessings for the well-being and betterment of all sentient beings, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.