ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has stated that his government is “committed to develop roads in border areas” of the state.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said that developed roads in border areas will “facilitate seamless connectivity”.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister made this statement after visited Border Road Task Force (BRTF) camp.

Khandu visited the BRTF camp while on his way to Mechuka from Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday (April 07).

CM Khandu was briefed by commandant of the 44 BRTF – BPS Tomar on the two-lanning of Aalo-Mechukha road in Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu had earlier, expressed concerns over construction work of Mechuka-Aalo road getting “slowed down”.

It may be mentioned here that Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also urged agencies working on the 400 km Potin-Pangin stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) to complete the road construction within the timeline of November this year.