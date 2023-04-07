ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has set up a 13-member committee, which will plan search operations for missing mountaineer from the state – Tapi Mra.

It may be mentioned here that it has been more than eight (8) months that Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao went missing from Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh is located near the India-China border.

The 13-member committee will be headed by secretary (sports & youth affairs), Arunachal Pradesh government.

Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest, and his aide Niku Dao went missing on August 17 last year.

The duo was on an exploration mission to Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tapi Mra had scaled Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, on May 21, 2009.

Tapi Mra was on his fourth attempt to scale Mount Kyarisatam.

Mra belongs to the Tagin tribe from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The families of Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao had been demanding the Arunachal Pradesh government to relaunch the search and rescue operations.