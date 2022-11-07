ITANAGAR: The families of missing mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh Tapi Mra and Niku Dao have decided to call off their strike.

The families of the two missing mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh decided to call off their strike following a meeting with ministers Nakap Nalo and Mama Natung.

Earlier on Sunday, the families of missing mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh – Tapi Mra and Niku Dao – had thteatened to sit on hunger strike to press for their demand.

Notably, the families of both the mountaineers were staging an indefinite sit-in demonstration at the IG Park in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The families of the mountaineers have been demanding the Arunachal Pradesh government to relaunch the search and rescue operations.

Earlier in October, belongings of missing mountaineers Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao were recovered from an area beyond Camp 2 of Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The recovered belongings of the two missing mountaineers were covered in a thick layer of snow.

Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh is located near the India-China border.

Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest, and his aide Niku Dao have been missing since August 17.

The duo was on an exploration mission to Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tapi Mra had scaled Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, on May 21, 2009.

Tapi Mra was on his fourth attempt to scale Mount Kyarisatam.

Mra belongs to the Tagin tribe from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.