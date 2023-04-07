ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt General (retd) KT Parnaik has asked director general of police (DGP) Satish Golchha to strengthen the intelligence network to effectively tackle unlawful activities like extortions and kidnappings in the state’s ‘vulnerable’ areas.

The governor and DGP of Arunachal Pradesh discussed the law and order situation and other security issues of the state during the duo’s meeting at the Raj Bhawan in Itanagar.

“During the meeting, the governor stressed the need to carry out preventive police actions to check crime and tackle unlawful activities like drug trafficking, extortions and kidnappings in vulnerable areas of the state,” a communique from the Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhawan stated.

The Arunachal Pradesh governor also advised the state’s top cop to strengthen the intelligence network, reach out to the youth of the state and motivate them to join the police and armed forces, and instil a sense of security amongst the vulnerable section of the society, especially remote villages.

Also read: Border dispute with Arunachal Pradesh to be resolved by year-end, says Assam minister Atul Bora

The Arunachal Pradesh governor also stressed on the efficacy of command and control, and proper integration of all available workforces.

He suggested welfare measures for the police personnel, particularly the family accommodation, the communique said.

Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh DGP briefed the governor about the law and order situation in the state as well as organisational issues, it added.