ITANAGAR: In a joint operation conducted over the past two weeks in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) of Arunachal Pradesh, the capital police arrested 21 drug peddlers, including a Dimapur (Nagaland)-based drug supplier, and seized 765.85 gms of suspected heroin, worth around Rs 90 lakhs, from their possession.

The supplier from Dimapur was caught with 311 gms of suspected heroin.

“This is the highest seizure of drugs in a single case by the capital police,” the police said in a release.

A team from the Naharlagun police station, led by Inspector Minli Geyi, started the operation on 22 March with the arrest of a peddler named Jumba Loya, of Dokum Colony, Naharlagun, with 18.37 gms of suspected heroin.

A case [u/s 21 (a)/27/27(A)/29 NDPS Act] was registered at the police station in this regard.

The arrestees have been identified as Jumba Loya (24), Moniram Das, Sonu Das (24), Rohit Borah (20), Kunal Chetry (26), and Vikash Doley @ Sanjay Doley (29).

In a separate case, the police arrested one Amir Ali, an Assam-based drug supplier who had come to Sood village to hand over drugs, and seized 114.80 gms of suspected heroin from his possession.

The police said “investigation into the finances and contacts of Jabir Hussain has revealed names of many of his associates who procured drugs from him and then sold them to youngsters in the ICR.

Other police stations in the ICR have also made several drug-related arrests.

On 31 March, an Itanagar police team, led by Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, arrested four habitual drug peddlers in the ICR – Dora Tanu, of Riambang village in Kra-Daadi district, Rajan Brahma, of Kokrajhar district in Assam, Raj Subba, of Bihumari village in Assam, and Racho Ticho, of Hapoli, Lower Subansiri district.

Earlier, the Banderdewa police team arrested one Binbi Ligo, of Liromoba in West Siang district, and seized 29.1 gms of suspected heroin from his possession.

On 31 March, the Nirjuli police registered a case [u/s 21 (A)/27 NDPS Act] and arrested two drug peddlers – John Tawe, of Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district, and Dependra Singh Shekawat, of A Sector, Naharlagun – and seized 18.9 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.