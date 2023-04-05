GUWAHATI: The inter-state border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is likely to be resolved by December 2023.

This was stated by Assam minister Atul Bora on Wednesday (April 05) in the state assembly.

“We are hopeful of resolving border dispute with Arunachal Pradesh by the year end,” said Assam minister Atul Bora.

Bora made this statement while replying to a question by BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami in the Assam assembly.

The Assam minister further said that both the states will sign an agreement to settle the disputes based on recommendations of regional committees.

Also read: Assam BJP MLA demands inquiry on whether Shah Jahan loved Mumtaz, urges PM Modi to demolish Taj Mahal

Speaking further on ongoing border talks Assam is having with other Northeast states, Atul Bora said that considerable progress is made to find solutions to boundary rows with other neighbouring states.

He also blamed the previous Congress governments in Assam and the Centre for “not demarking the border” at the time of formation of the states.

“These states were formed out of Assam. The Congress was in power in the Centre and in Assam then. Had they solved it once-and-for-all, this situation wouldn’t have arisen,” he claimed.