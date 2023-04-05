GOALPARA: At least three persons were killed and another two injured in a road accident in Goalpara district of Assam.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Wednesday (April 05).

The accident took place on national highway 17 near Fafal under Dudhnoi police station in Goalpara district of Assam.

The accident took place when the car the five persons – three dead and two injured – hit the backside of a truck.

Three people including the driver of the car died on the spot while two others including a minor girl are injured.

The deceased have been identified as Anarul Islam, Nur Islam and Biki Baishya.

On the other hand, the two injured persons are being treated at a hospital.

According to reports, the car involved in the accident was travelling from Guwahati towards Dhubri.

The truck fled from the spot after the accident.