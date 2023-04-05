GUWAHATI: Assam BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, on Wednesday (April 05), made a bizarre demand.

Assam BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has demanded an inquiry to ascertain whether 17th century Mughal emperor Shah Jahan loved his wife Mumtaz or not.

“An enquiry must be started on Shah Jahan on whether he truly loved Mumtaz or not,” said Assam BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.

The Assam BJP MLA further questioned: “If Shah Jahan truly loved Mumtaz and made the Taj Mahal for her, why did he marry four others?”

He also alleged that the Taj Mahal was constructed using the wealth of Hindu Kings of that time.

Notably, on Tuesday (April 04), urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider demolishing monuments like the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar and Red Fort.

The Assam MLA also urged PM Narendra Modi to build temples in places, where these monuments currently stands.

Kurmi said: “I urge PM Modi to demolish monuments like Qutub Minar and Taj Mahal, and build temples instead.”

He further stated that the temple’s architecture should be such that no other institution or establishment can come close to it.

ABOUT TAJ MAHAL:

Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the right bank of the river Yamuna in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

It was commissioned in 1631 by the fifth Mughal emperor – Shah Jahan to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

It also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.

The tomb is the centrepiece of a 17-hectare (42-acre) complex, which includes a mosque and a guest house and is set in formal gardens bounded on three sides.

Taj Mahal was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 for being “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage”.

It is regarded by many as the best example of Mughal architecture and a symbol of India’s rich history.

Taj Mahal attracts more than 6 million visitors a year and in 2007, it was declared a winner of the New 7 Wonders of the World (2000–2007) initiative.

Foreign dignitaries often visit the Taj Mahal on trips to India.

Notable figures who have travelled to the site include Dwight Eisenhower, Jacqueline Kennedy, Jimmy Carter, George HW Bush, George Harrison, Vladimir Putin, Princess Diana, Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

ABOUT QUTUB MINAR:

Qutub Minar is a minaret and “victory tower” that forms part of the Qutub complex, which lies at the site of Delhi’s oldest fortified city, Lal Kot, founded by the Tomar Rajputs.

It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi.

It is one of the most visited tourist spots in the city, mostly built between 1199 and 1220.

It can be compared to the 62-metre all-brick Minaret of Jam in Afghanistan, which was constructed a decade or so before the probable start of the Delhi tower.

This victory tower is a symbol of the synthesis of traditional Islamic architecture and Southwestern Asian design.

The minaret is unique in that historically, these tower minarets were uncommon in South Asian-Islamic design until the 17th century.