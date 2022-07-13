Two accused in the January 19, 2021 Manipur Raj Bhawan grenade attack case, have been convicted by a special NIA court in Imphal.

The quantum of sentence for the two convicts in the case would be announced by the special NIA court on July 16.

The two convicts are Lisham Ibosana alias Micheal (42) from Khongman Lisham Leikai and Konsam Manithoi (46) from Lairikyengbam Leikai.

An FIR in connection with the grenade attack on the Manipur Raj Bhawan was registered on March 5, 2021 at the Imphal city police station.

The case was re-registered at NIA, branch office New Delhi under section 307 IPC, sections 16 (1) (b) and 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 and section 4 of explosive substances act on March 6, 2021.

Charges were framed against the convicts under Section 307/ 120B IPC writ with Section 16/18/20/38 UA (P) Act and Section 4 of Explosive Substance Act.

The court had remanded both of them to judicial custody till July 12.