ITANAGAR: As many as six new battalions of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will be deployed in the frontier Northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh.

These new ITBP battalions will be deployed in Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to counter China’s assertions on the Northeast state.

The six ITBP battalions to be deployed in Arunachal Pradesh are among the seven new battalions that the union government sanctioned recently.

The seven battalions were sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in February this year that will comprise of 9400 personnel in total.

It may be mentioned here that tensions between India and China have been running high after the Chinese government renamed at lease eleven (11) locations in Arunachal Pradesh recently.

Moreover, there have been several instances in recent times, where clashes were reported from border areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

In December last year, Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in Yangtze near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Troopers of both sides “exchanged blows after hundreds of Chinese soldiers transgressed into India’s side of the boundary”.