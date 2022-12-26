ITANAGAR: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is planning to build new posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to foil future incursions of the Chinese PLA into Indian territory.

Areas in the Yangtze plateau in Arunachal Pradesh, where the latest clash between the Indian Army and the PLA had taken place on December 9, are among the places where these new ITBP order posts are to be built.

“Tawang is one of the most sensitive sectors on the Line of Actual Control. During a meeting last week, the ITBP brass discussed several measures, including additional outposts,” an ITBP official was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

“Even under extreme cold conditions, which make movement very difficult in the hostile terrain, our men remain in a high state of alertness and are keeping a close watch on the frontier round the clock,” an ITBP commandant said.

“During the latest (December 9) encounter, our troops fought hard and foiled the transgression bid by the Chinese,” he added.

Of the 3488 km LAC dividing India and China, a stretch of 1346km is in the eastern sector.