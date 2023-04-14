ITANAGAR: The Indian government is putting in all-out efforts to develop the villages along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh as tourists’ hubs.

It is believed that the border villages in Arunachal Pradesh are being developed as tourists’ hubs to assert dominance over China near along the LAC.

It may be mentioned here that tensions between India and China escalated after the Chinese government ‘renamed’ at least eleven (11) locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as ‘Zangnan’ and considers it to be “South Tibet”.

Notably, China has been building “model villages” close to the LAC, stretching from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in last decade.

In response, the Indian government has been developing villages along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh as tourists’ hubs.

These border villages in Arunachal Pradesh, developed into tourist hubs, will boost the economy of the Northeast state.

Beautification of homestays, camping sites and trekking routes in Kaho, Kibithoo and Meshai in Arunachal Pradesh are on in full swing.

The Arunachal Pradesh government is also considering to promote World War II planes’ crash sites in the state as tourists’ spots.

Notably, the United States lost around 650 aircraft and nearly 400 airmen in “The Hump” during the World War II.

“The Hump” is a route connecting Arunachal Pradesh, Tibet and Myanmar, which was used by allied forces to airlift materials and supplies to the Chinese army.