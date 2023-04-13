ITANAGAR: Tibetans in Arunachal Pradesh have strongly protested China’s act of renaming as many as eleven (11) locations in the Northeast state.

“We condemn China’s act of renaming names of places in Arunachal Pradesh,” said Tamdem Dorjee, president of Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, Miao.

The Tibetans in Arunachal Pradesh had also carried out a rally in protest against China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Over 350 protestors took out the rally holding placards “Arunachal will always remain an integral part of India”, “We stand by India” and “Arunachal is not a part of China”.

It may be mentioned here that China recently announced ‘standardising’ names of at least 11 places of Arunachal Pradesh.

China refers Arunachal Pradesh as ‘Zangnan’ and considers it as Southern Tibet.

India, on the other hand, rejected China’s attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying that the state has been and will always be “an integral and inalienable part of India”.