Guwahati: China has firmly opposed Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Reacting to Shah’s visit to Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, China on Monday said that the official’s activities in the area violated China’s territorial sovereignty.

Shah, in his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh as Home Minister, launched the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ (VVP) in Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border.

During the two-day visit, he will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), officials said.

The Home Minister’s visit to the region comes amid tension between China and India.

China on April 2 announced it would “standardise” the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.