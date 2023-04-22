AGARTALA: Rail connectivity between Agartala in Tripura and Kolkata via Dhaka in Bangladesh will be launched in September.

This was informed by Tripura transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

The Tripura minister said that the launch if the new rail connectivity will reduce the travel time for Agartala-Kolkata via Dhaka from 31 hours to 10 hours.

He also informed that 85 per cent construction work in India and 73 per cent work in the Bangladesh side were completed.

The countries would be connected through Agartala in Tripura on the Indian side and Akhaura on the Bangladesh side.

Notably, Akhaura was the railway link for Agartala during the British era.

In 2013, India and Bangladesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to revive the railway link.

The project was supposed to be over in 2020 but was delayed following land acquisition issues and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.