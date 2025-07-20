Guwahati: Music maestro Bhupen Hazarika, lovingly known as Sudhakantha (the Nightingale), is set to be honoured with a grand centenary celebration titled #BhupenDaAt100.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that a magnificent statue of the iconic figure will soon be unveiled in North Lakhimpur as part of a series of programmes to pay tribute to his legendary legacy.

The Chief Minister shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Bhupen Da was celebrated by people across the world, and as we gear up to celebrate #BhupenDaAt100, we have lined up a host of programmes to honour the Sudhakantha.” The upcoming statue will symbolise the state’s deep admiration for this towering cultural icon whose influence transcended borders and generations.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, and passed away on November 5, 2011, in Mumbai. A true polymath, he was not only a singer but also a composer, lyricist, poet, filmmaker, and social activist. His songs, enriched with themes of humanity, justice, and unity, resonated with audiences far beyond Assam. Fluent in multiple languages, he brought Assamese music to national and international prominence.

Throughout his life, Hazarika received numerous prestigious awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (1992), the Padma Bhushan (2001), and posthumously, the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2019. His timeless compositions like “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” and “Ganga Amar Ma” continue to inspire generations.

As the state and nation prepare to celebrate his 100th birth anniversary, the statue in North Lakhimpur will stand as a tribute to his enduring legacy, a beacon of artistic brilliance, cultural pride, and human values.