Baksa: A spine-chilling murder has shaken the residents of Ambarit in Assam’s Baksa district, where a man allegedly killed his elderly father by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon.

The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Labanya Ramchiary, was sleeping. His son, Poniram Ramchiary, reportedly took advantage of an empty house and brutally murdered his father in cold blood.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to local sources, the accused had been mentally harassing his ailing father for a long time and was frequently intoxicated.

Police from the Mushalpur police station rushed to the scene upon receiving information and recovered the body. The body was sent to Mushalpur Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The accused son, Poniram Ramchiary, has already been arrested by the police and is currently being interrogated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!