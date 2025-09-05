Guwahati: The Central Guwahati Police District on Wednesday issued an imposition of prohibitory measures within a five-kilo meter radius of the Raj Bhawan, over security reasons.

The order Amitabh Basumatary, Assam Police Service (APS), Deputy Commisioner of Police, Guwahati will remain valid until November 2025.

The order bars public gatherings, protests, and demonstrations in the high-security zone which has official residence of the Governor of Assam.

The directive prohibits use of loudspeakers, fireworks, crackers or any noise-producing instruments.

Unauthorized vehicular movement or individuals near the premises without permission would be subjected to punishment.

No construction or activity disturbing the security or stability is banned too.

“Raj Bhavan is the official residence of the Honorable Governor of Assam, a location of utmost importance requiring heightened security and a tranquil environment to ensure the functioning of essential government duties”, the notification stated.

Whoever runs contrary to the guidelines will be punishable under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

But the directive also states that aggrieved individuals could move court over modification or cancellation.