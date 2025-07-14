Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Assam is witnessing growing public unrest over deteriorating road conditions across multiple districts, with several citizen groups staging protests and highlighting the urgent need for infrastructure repair and maintenance.

On the stretch between Makum and Rupaisiding commonly known as NH-37 or AT Road—commuters have been facing worsening conditions for over a year.

Temporary repairs carried out before political visits in 2024 have not held up, leaving the road riddled with potholes. On Monday, the Doomdooma regional committee of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a protest in Tinsukia, demanding immediate state government action.

According to local officials, the Tinsukia Public Works Department (PWD) has submitted road repair estimates to the Central Reserve Infrastructure Fund, but project implementation has been delayed.

In Barpeta, Biswanath, and Baksa districts, stretches of NH-27 and NH-31 have become accident-prone zones. Fatal motorcycle and truck collisions have drawn criticism from residents and prompted calls for urgent safety measures.

The Hajo–Guwahati–Barpeta state highway is also in poor condition. Deep potholes and stagnant water have slowed traffic, particularly during the ongoing monsoon. Residents describe certain stretches as difficult to cross, especially for the elderly, women, and patients.

In Upper Assam’s Demow subdivision, the road leading to Ruphibam No. 2 in Nabil village has reportedly collapsed, forcing villagers to carry patients on foot to access medical facilities.

Flooding has disrupted travel in Golaghat’s Badulipar region, where the Atmaram Gogoi Road becomes impassable after rainfall, affecting school attendance and ambulance movement.

In Salakati, Kokrajhar, the road connecting Chirang and Bongaigaon has been in disrepair for more than two years. Local residents blame the PWD and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for negligence, citing frequent accidents.

In Silchar, residents recently blocked Hailakandi Road in protest. The route between Capital Point and Silchar Medical College and Hospital is reportedly in poor condition, with large potholes affecting vehicle movement.

In Pathsala, residents have raised concerns over overloaded tractors carrying bricks and construction materials, which are damaging roads near schools and colleges and increasing the risk of accidents.

On the development front, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita has laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the 11.6 km Rajgarh Road in Dibrugarh, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 3.9 crore.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota recently reviewed major infrastructure projects in Cachar, including the Silchar–Vairengte corridor and the Panchgram and Badarpur bypasses. The Badarpur bypass is now expected to be completed by August 2026.

Meanwhile, Barak Valley MP Gaurav Gogoi has written to the Prime Minister, seeking intervention to restore road and rail connectivity in the region. He highlighted disruptions along NH-6, NH-27, and NH-37, warning that around 40 lakh residents remain affected by poor infrastructure.

Residents in Guwahati have also reported vehicle damage caused by deep potholes in several parts of the city, pointing to the broader impact of road degradation in urban areas.

Although some road projects have progressed, many local and regional routes remain neglected. Officials cite heavy rainfall, floods, and natural wear and tear as contributing factors, but residents continue to demand timely maintenance and accountability.

The situation has led to growing pressure on government agencies to expedite repair work and improve quality control to prevent further accidents and disruptions.