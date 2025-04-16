Imphal: “Protest against Modi-BJP-ED political vendetta against Sonia Gandhi ji and Rahul Gandhiji,” read the festoon when the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) joined the nationwide protest, staging a demonstration in front of the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Imphal on Wednesday.

This followed after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case.

The protest demonstrations led by the former Manipur Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi Singh, and MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra were staged at the Chingmeirong areas in the northern part of Imphal city.

Amid tight security, some slogans and placards heard and read, Down, down dictorial BJP,” National Herald Zindabad,” and Sonia Gandhi Zindabad.” Okram Ibobi Singh, termed the filing of chargesheets against the Congress leaders as “arbitrary and unjust seizure” in connection with the National Herald’s assets involvement.

He further alleged that the motive behind the case initiative is a direct assault on democracy, and the BJP wants to silence dissent and erase opposition at all costs.

Describing the BJP government’s actions as “draconian” and an attempt to politically intimidate the opposition, the MPCC president asserted that the Congress would not stay silent.

He also urged all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) and leaders at all levels to join the protests in the coming days.