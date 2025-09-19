Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Applied Psychology : 1

Geography : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Pay : Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,18,200/-

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Applied Psychology : 1

Geography : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Pay : Rs. 1,31,400 – 2,17,100/-

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Applied Psychology : 2

Geography : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Pay : Rs. 57,700- 1,82,400/-

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000).

The applications must reach the Office of Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004, Assam within 10th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here