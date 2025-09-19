Guwahati: Assam is facing a severe second wave of floods, with heavy rains inundating large parts of the state and affecting nearly 50,000 people across five districts, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported.

Golaghat district is the worst hit, with over 32,000 residents affected as rivers like the Dhansiri overflow and embankments breach.

Sonitpur reports around 13,000 people impacted, while Cachar, Nagaon, and Bishwanath districts face rising waters from the Barak, Kushiara, and Dikhou rivers.

On September 17, over 22,000 people were already affected in Golaghat, with two fatalities reported following sudden water releases from Nagaland’s Doyang Hydro Project.

Authorities have set up 29 relief camps sheltering more than 8,000 evacuees and 19,000 distribution points for essential supplies. Rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have saved hundreds of residents.

Agricultural losses are significant, with over 4,600 hectares of cropland submerged and more than 14,000 animals affected, threatening livelihoods in the state’s farming communities.

This flooding follows the June deluge that displaced over 500,000 people, underscoring recurring challenges such as deforestation and inadequate flood management. Opposition leaders have called for central aid, citing severe impacts on tea plantations.