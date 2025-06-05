Guwahati: The flood situation across Arunachal Pradesh remained critical on Thursday as incessant rainfall continued to wreak havoc, impacting over 33,000 people across 24 districts of the northeastern state.

Authorities confirm at least 12 fatalities due to landslides and flood-related incidents triggered by this year’s monsoon, while search operations are ongoing for one missing person.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A report from the State Emergency Operations Centre indicates that the flood and the landslides had affected 214 villages, home to a total population of 33,200. While most major rivers and their tributaries are in high spate, they are currently flowing below the danger mark.

The widespread natural calamities have resulted in significant infrastructural damage, with 481 houses destroyed statewide. Livestock has also suffered heavily, with 432 reported deaths, including 335 poultry and 97 other animals.

According to the officials, of the 12 confirmed deaths, the authorities reported seven deaths from East Kameng, two from Lower Subansiri, and one each from Longding, Lohit, and Anjaw districts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Landslides killed nine of the deceased, a flood-related incident killed one, a wall collapse killed another, and a falling tree killed one person in May during inclement weather in Longding. Four individuals also sustained injuries during these natural disasters.

Changlang emerges as the worst-affected district, where the flash flood has inundated six villages, leaving 2,231 people homeless.

Officials stated that flash floods have severely impacted connectivity, notably washing away half of the Makantong bridge on the Trans-Arunachal Highway, effectively cutting off road access between Miao and Bordumsa.

Several areas within the Miao subdivision remain submerged, with considerable losses reported in livestock and horticultural properties, including popular tourist spots like Zupra and River Cafe near the Noa-Dehing River in Arunachal’s Changlang.

Officials also reported damage to hostels, staff quarters, and water tanks at the Industrial Training Institute in Balinong under the Kharsang Circle.

The swollen Noa-Dehing river has devastated approximately 17 hectares of agricultural land and 20 hectares of horticulture plantations in the Dharmapur block under the Namphai circle.

In the Itanagar Capital Region, landslides have damaged pipelines of the Poma water supply project, leading to a significant drinking water crisis for residents.

Officials anticipate that restoration efforts will take approximately ten days, though the authorities will deploy the water tankers to supply water to affected areas in the interim.

Authorities have swiftly responded by opening three relief camps, providing shelter to 239 displaced individuals. So far, authorities have evacuated 2,292 people, with the vast majority (2,231) coming from Changlang alone.

Relief and rescue operations are actively underway, bolstered by the collaborative efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF),Arunachal police, and dedicated volunteers.