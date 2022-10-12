GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has continued to deteriorate over the last few days.

The flood situation in Assam remained serious on Wednesday.

Heavy rains lashed several districts in Assam overnight triggering floods in many parts of the state.

Nearly 40,000 people in Assam have been affected thus far by the fresh wave of floods.

Those affected have taken shelter in relief camps set up in the affected districts.

Almost 50 villages in four districts of Assam have been affected by the fresh wave of floods.

Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh districts in Assam have been affected by heavy rains.

Meanwhile, flash floods in Jatinga River affected many areas in Dima Hasao district in Assam.

The Brahmaputra River in Assam is flowing above the danger mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Assam and Meghalaya.