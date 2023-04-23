Imphal: Manipur police have arrested two cadres belonging to the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) in Imphal who were allegedly involved in extortion cases.

Seven live rounds of ammunition, two mobile handsets, one Activa bike, and some incriminating documents have been recovered from them, officials said on Sunday.

On receiving input, a team of the Commandos of the Imphal East district police unit arrested RPF/PLA rebel Johnson Ashem alias John (40) from Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi of Thiyam Leikai area under the Lamphel police station.

He was arrested while launching extortion campaigns clandestinely at a general area of Palace Compound near the Manipur Film Development Complex in Imphal on Friday night.

Upon his revelation, police raided a hideout of the rebels and managed to arrest one female cadre of the militant outfit. The cadre has been identified as Chingakham Kshetrimayum alias Sunibala Devi alias Abe, 40, from Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai, Imphal West District from her residence on Friday.

They carried out extortion activities under the guidance of one self-styled Brigadier Chinglen alias Tomba of RPF/PLA.

They are involved in extortion/collection of extortion money from the general public and government. officials, contractors, etc for raising funds for the outfit.