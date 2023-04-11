Imphal: Troops of Assam Rifles and police in a joint operation nabbed two hardcore cadres of proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and one rebel belonging to the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in Manipur on Tuesday.

The militants were nabbed from different hideouts in the southern part of Manipur, said an official.

Three mobile handsets and some incriminating documents were recovered from them, the official said.

The PLA cadres identified as Keisham Kenedy Meitei, 35, from Utlou village of Bishnupur district, and Hijam Ibochouba, 43, from Thoubal Athokpam village, Thoubal district was arrested from a hideout in Kumbi village in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Tuesday at around 10 am, the official added.

Acting on specific input, a joint team of the Bishnupur district police commandos and troops of the 9 Assam Rifles Kangbai Batallion launched an operation and arrested the duo, the official stated.

Upon their interrogation, it came to light that Keishan Kennedy Meitei joined the outfit in 2009 through one Kubir a resident of Loitang Khunou village in Imphal West district.

He is holding the post of self-styled 2nd lieutenant of the PLA.

Hijam Ibochouba Meitei associated with the PLA since 2002 through one Ibotomba from Kakching Khounou village in the Kakching district.

He is the self-styled captain of the PLA. Both of them got basic military training in Myanmar, the official further said.

The UNLF cadre identified as Koijam Sunder Meitei, 26, was arrested by the commandos of the Manipur police from Laxmi bazaar in Imphal West district.

Three mobile handsets and some incriminating documents were recovered from their possession, the official said.