IMPHAL: At least 29 houses, “constructed illegally”, inside the reserved forest in Imphal East district of Manipur were demolished by the government authorities on Tuesday (April 11).

The houses were constructed inside the Langol reserved forest area in Lamlongei village under Heingang assembly constituency of Manipur.

The ‘illegal’ houses were demolished under the supervision of the Manipur forest department and Imphal East district police personnel.

The demolition of the houses started at 7.30 in the morning and culminated at 4 pm on Tuesday (April 11).

According to Manipur forest department officials, the demolitions were carried out under section 26 of the Indian Forest Act.

It may be mentioned here that the Manipur forest department had served notices to the owners of the “illegally constructed” houses about a month ago.

A Manipur forest department official stated that eviction drives against “illegal constructions” inside reserved forest areas would be intensified soon.