IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have seized a massive quantity drugs.

Troopers of the Assam Rifles recovered brown sugar worth around Rs 1.13 crore in the international market in Manipur.

Brown sugar weighing 730 grams were recovered and seized by the security personnel in Manipur.

The recovered brown sugar was concealed in 18 soap cases.

The consignment was recovered from Khongkhai village in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The drugs consignment was recovered and seized after launching an operation based on an input received from a source.

The information received stated that an individual crossed over to India from Myanmar carrying contraband items.

Accordingly, a military vehicle check post (MVCP) was set up at Khongkhai village in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

An individual was spotted approaching the MVCP by the security personnel.

On spotting the security personnel, the individual tried to escape and in the process the bag he was carrying slipped from his shoulder.

On searching the bag, the security personnel recovered 18 soap cases of brown sugar.

The recovered drugs were handed over to Sangaikot police station in Churachandpur district of Manipur for further legal action.