Imphal: The Manipur police have arrested one Myanmar national in Imphal for entering the state without valid documents, officials said on Saturday.

One mobile phone and Rs. 25,150 were recovered from his possession.

The Myanmar national was arrested in an operation carried out by a team of the Imphal East district police commandos at Lalambung Pung Makhong, RIMS Road in Imphal West on Wednesday at around 11.25 PM, the police said.

The Myanmar national was identified as Zawhein, 32, of Chaungnatkyi village in Myanmar’s Tamu Kayai, which is about seven km from Moreh in Manipur.

He admitted that he had been staying at Imphal for the last three/four months without holding any proper legal/valid documents.

Following his interrogation police came to know that one Thangsei, 50, from Moreh, felicitated his stay in Imphal.

On the guidance and advice of Thangsei, Zawhein had been staying at Imphal for looking after the sick/injured Myanmar nationals undergoing treatment at Imphal Hospital.

The accused along with the seized items has been handed over to the concerned Police Station for taking up necessary legal action, the police added.