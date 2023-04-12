Imphal: Seven Myanmar nationals including two juveniles were arrested at Imphal airport for allegedly entering Manipur without valid documents, police said on Wednesday.

Myanmar’s nationals including two females and two juveniles were arrested on the charges of entering Manipur without valid documents including Inner Line Permits, said a police official.

They were arrested after they arrived at the Imphal airport by an Indigo flight from Pune via Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon, the police official said.

The Myanmar nationals were detained by a joint team of the CISF and Manipur police at the Foreigner Check post of the Imphal Airport.

On Tuesday, they were in the custody of the Singjamei police station, the police informed.

All of them are from the northern part of Myanmar including the Saigang region bordering the Indian states of Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland, the police said.

They were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The two juveniles have been sent to a Juvenile Home at Takyel Khongban in Imphal West district, the police said.

The other five individuals have been sent to the Foreigner detention center at Sajiwa, about 7 km from Imphal, the police added.