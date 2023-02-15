IMPHAL: A huge consignment of drugs has been seized by the police in Manipur.

The drugs seized by the police in Manipur were allegedly enroute to Delhi.

A total of 4000 illegal tablets (World is Yours) were seized at the Imphal airport in Manipur that was enroute to Delhi.

An alleged female smuggler was also arrested by airport security, the Manipur police said on Wednesday.

These drugs were smuggled from Myanmar through Churachandpur district of Manipur, the police informed.

The security personnel of the Indigo flight services in Imphal, in a drive against drug smuggling, busted the case and seized 4000 WY tablets.

The seized drugs is estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore in international markets.

A 45-year-old woman from Tangmilel village in Churachandpur district of Manipur was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The detained woman identified as Nemingthang (45) from Churachandpur district of Manipur, and seized items have been handed over to the Singjamei police station for further legal proceedings, the Manipur police added.