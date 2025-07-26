Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant managerial positions or career in HIL India Assam

HIL (India) Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers and also Microbiologist.

Name of post : General Manager – (Technical) (E-6)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Degree in Chemical Engineering with 16 years experience in a responsible capacity in a chemical factory out of which 5 years must altogether have been in managerial position with experience of operation and maintenance of plant and preference will be given to candidates who carries additional experience of project implementation, erection and commissioning. Such experience shall also be in a company with a turnover of not less than Rs.500 crores and candidates working in the other Public Sector Undertakings should have experience of working at least for 02 years in the immediate lower pay scale of Rs.32900-3%-58500 (pre-revised).

Name of post : Additional General Manager – (Finance) (E-5)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Should be a Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant. 14 years post-professional qualifications experience in a responsible capacity out of which 4 years must have been in a senior managerial position of a manufacturing Unit whose turnover is not less than Rs.500 Crores. Those working in PSU/Govt. should have 2 years experience in the next below scale i.e. Rs.29,100-3%-54,500 (pre-revised) and above OR 4 years experience in the scale of pay of Rs.24,900-3%-50,500(pre-revised) or equivalent in related field. Knowledge of SAP is also desirable.

Name of post : Manager (Marketing) (E-2)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience : Minimum 02 Years Post Graduate Degree in Agri Business Management/ Master in Agri. Sciences from recognized University/Institution. 5 years post Qualification experience also in Marketing/ sales of pesticides/ seeds/agri inputs of which at least 2 years have been in supervisory/responsible capacity in marketing/ sales in pesticides/ seeds.

Name of post : Manager (Finance) (E-2)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Should be Chartered or Cost Accountant or also MBA (Finance) from recognized University/Institution. 05 years of post qualification experience or CA(Inter) with 06 years of post qualification or also ICWA (Inter) 07 years of post qualification experience in Financial & Cost Accounting, Internal Audit, out of which 02 years should have been in responsible capacity in Industry or PSU/Govt.

Name of post : Manager (HR & Admn.) (E-2)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : 02 years MBA/ Master’s Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (equivalent to MBA as per AIU) with specialization in Human Resource/ Personnel Management & Labor Welfare from recognized University/Institution with minimum 60% marks. Knowledge of Computer (MS Office) also is mandatory

Name of post : Microbiologist (E-3)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc or M.Tech in Microbiology or Biotechnology from recognized University. Minimum 07 years post qualification experience in operation of microbial industrial

fermentation plants and also downstream processing for biomass and microbial metabolites, trouble shooting, quality control etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled applications for above posts along with required documents also by 16-08-2025 and same may please be addressed to:- Additional General Manager (HR & Admn.), HIL (India) Limited, SCOPE Complex, Core-6, 2nd Floor, 7, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003.

Those who fulfill the prescribed norms may submit their application invariably in the prescribed

format by Speed Post/Courier/Registered Post (no other mode of dispatch is acceptable) along

with self-attested copies of certificates, testimonials and recent passport size photograph, super

scribing on the envelope the name of the post applied for and a DD of Rs.590/- (Non-Refundable)

in favour of “HIL (India) Limited” payable at New Delhi. SC/ST/PWD/Ex.SM/ Departmental

candidates altogether gets exemption from the payment of application fee.

