GUWAHATI: The TMC has termed the border pact signed between the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh as ‘meaningless’.

In fact, the Assam TMC has alleged that the border pact between the two states is a political move by the ruling BJP.

The Assam TMC said that the BJP is trying to gain politically temporarily ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP is trying to gain politically temporarily just to woo the voters living in the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border areas,” alleged Dilip Kumar Sarma.

The Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governmwnts, recently, signed an MoU to resolve border issues between the two states.

Union home minister Amit Shah said that it was a red letter day for both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to resolve their border disputes amicably.

The union home minister said 123 disputed villages on both sides of the inter-state border along the 800-km long stretch has been resolved.