ITANAGAR: Mithai Marandi, who was shot at by unidentified miscreants at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, has succumbed to his injuries.

Mithai Marandi, the driver of the owner of a Bharat Petroleum outlet in Namsai, passed away while undergoing treatment for his injuries at a hospital in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The miscreants abducted the cashier of the petrol pump after firing at least three rounds at Mithai Marandi.

Marandi was then rushed to the Namsai hospital in Arunachal Pradesh in a critical condition after sustaining bullet injuries.

Arunachal Pradesh police suspected involvement of a rebel outfit in the incident that killed Marandi and abduction of cashier of the petrol pump Dinesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, search for the abducted petrol pump employee is underway in Arunachal Pradesh.

The motive behind the attack was not ascertained immediately and the Arunachal Pradesh police were exploring all possible angles.