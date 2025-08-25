Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Medical Officer in 2025. TISS came into being in the year 1936 and was awarded the ‘Deemed to be University’ status in the year 1964. TISS has full funding from the University Grants Commission (UGC), Govt of India (GoI) and operates from its main campus in Mumbai, and the off-campuses at Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad. Currently the Institute offers 52 Masters’ Degree programmes and 18 M. Phil. and Ph.D. programmes in a range of socially relevant interdisciplinary areas of Social Work, Social Sciences, Education, Public Policy, Public Health, Human Resource Management, Labour Studies, Media and Culture, Applied Psychology, Disaster Studies, and Habitat Studies. The institute also offers BA Degree programs in Social Sciences and Social Work from its off-campuses.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications

(a) MBBS degree recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI).

(b) Registered with MCI/State Medical Council.

(c) Two years of working experience in a Govt /Corporate/Govt recognized/Private Hospital.

Desirable Qualification: Post Graduate Medical Qualification recognized by the MCI.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs 75,000/- (Consolidated).

Age Limit : Upto 55 Years.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online through the link (Apply Now) provided along with this advertisement on the Institute website www.tiss.ac.in

Last Date of Filling of Online Applications : 31 August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here