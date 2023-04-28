Dimapur: Assam Rifles rescued six persons who were allegedly held captive by the NSCN (IM) in Dimapur.

In an operation launched at around last midnight, the Assam Rifles troops rescued the six civilians who were kidnapped on different occasions by the NSCN between April 13 and April 27 and ransom was demanded from their family members, a defence release said on Friday.

They were rescued from Bamanpukhri House, apparently an illegal place used for similar nefarious activities by the NSCN (IM), the release said.

Five NSCN cadres were also apprehended during the operation.

The rescued civilians are Mulutayo Kezo of Kikruma under Phek district, who was kidnapped on April 25, Akito Sumi of Burma Camp, Dimapur, who was kidnapped on April 27, Raju Gupta of Judge Bazaar village under Aarah district in Bihar, who was kidnapped on April 21, Raj Kumar Das of Lanka in Assam, who was kidnapped on April 21, Piyar Ali of Lahorijan under Karbi Anglong district of Assam, who was kidnapped on April 13 and Huvito Sumi of Half Nagarjan in Dimapur, who was kidnapped on April 27.

The arrested NSCN cadres are “self-styled” Lt Khenito Assumi, “self-styled” 2nd Lt Neison, “self-styled” Lance Cpl Mughahuto, “self-styled” Sgt Chonpenthung Murry and “self-styled” Sgt Katoho Yeptho, the release added.