NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court has rejected the default bail plea of NSCN-IM leader Alemla Jamir.

Jamir was arrested in 2019 in a terror-funding case, which is being probed by the national investigation agency (NIA).

“…no default bail can be granted in a case where cognisance was taken later on and the custody of the accused/appellant cannot be termed as illegal only on the ground that sufficient amount of time was spent by the court clerk to raise objections regarding page numbering and illegible documents etc., and the respondent/NIA had taken some time to respond to the said objections and after removal of objections, the cognisance was rightly taken on 03.07.2020,” the Delhi high court order stated.

It added: “In our view, there is no illegality or infirmity in the orders passed from time to time regarding detention of the present appellant. The appeal, is therefore, devoid of merits and accordingly dismissed.”

The NSCN-IM leader had moved the Delhi high court after a special NIA court rejected her bail on July 3, 2020.

The special NIA court rejected Jamir’s bail plea stating that the chargesheet was filed within the limitation period and no ground for statutory bail was made out.

“In our view it is too late in the day for the appellant to raise the issue of filing an incomplete chargesheet as the case has already progressed much further and has reached to the stage where part evidence has already been recorded and it implies that the chargesheet filed against the present appellant is complete chargesheet, so there is no question of grant of default bail,” the Delhi high court held.

Jamir was detained at IGI airport on December 17, 2019, by the CISF for carrying Rs 72 lakh cash as she could not explain its source.

Jamir, in her statement to the officials, had stated that the cash in question belonged to the NSCN-IM.

She stated that she received the cash from an associate of Th Muivah, general secretary of NSCN-IM at her residence and the same was to be handed over to Muivah at Dimapur in Nagaland.