IMPHAL: People in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur thronged the markets and shops during the curfew relaxation timings.

Curfew in eleven districts of Manipur has been relaxed by the authorities from 5am-9am and 1pm-4pm.

On Monday (May 08), Manipur chief minister Biren Singh informed that at least 60 people died and 231 people injured in the violence that rocked Manipur.

Moreover, 1700 houses across Manipur were torched and gutted in the violence in the state since May 03.

The Manipur chief minister added that a high-level inquiry would be conducted to fix responsibility on persons and groups who instigated the violence.

“So far 35,655 persons, hit by the violence, including 1593 students, have been moved to safer locations,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.