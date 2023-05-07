IMPHAL: With security forces in Manipur bringing the law-and-order situation in the state partially under control, curfew in Churachandpur district was relaxed for three hours on Sunday (May 07).

This was informed by the Indian Army in a statement.

Curfew was relaxed in Churachandpur district of Manipur between 7am and 10am on Sunday (May 07).

“…with no major violence being reported, curfew… relaxed from 7-10 am today in Churachandpur (in Manipur),” the statement stated.

The relaxation period of the curfew in Churachandpur district of Manipur was “followed by flag march by security forces immediately thereafter”.

“Ray of hope due to efforts of 120-125 Army and Assam Rifles columns, who are working tirelessly for past 96 hours to rescue civilians across all communities, curb violence… normalcy has emerged,” the statement added.

It further stated: “Past 24 hours also witnessed Army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs & redeployment of Army Helicopters within Imphal valley.”

Moreover, the security forces have rescued around 23,000 civilians thus far, who have been given shelter at military garrisons across Manipur.

At least 54 people have lost their lives in the violence that broke out in Manipur since May 03, according to officials.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju recently said the violence that erupted in Manipur is “very unfortunate” and the government is taking necessary steps and all possible steps.