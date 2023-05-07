AIZAWL: A senior Mizoram official on Saturday said that the state government was denied chartering flights to evacuate state’s residents stranded in a violence-hit Manipur.

The official said that the state government has urged both the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Civil Aviation to provide flights for the stranded residents but to no avail.

The request to a private airline to lift the stranded people was also not responded to, he said.

Hundreds of people, mostly students, are stranded in the neighbouring state, he said.

Meanwhile, home minister Lalchamliana convened a meeting with officials on Saturday to review the current situation and measures being taken to evacuate the stranded state residents from the violence-torn Manipur.

Lalchamliana also informed the meeting that the attempts to charter flights went futile and apologised for the inconvenience.

e said that the government is making massive efforts to bring back its people at the earliest.

He further said that the state government would also make relentless efforts to address the problems of the stranded residents and ensure their safety till normalcy returns in the neighbouring state.

It was mentioned in the meeting that commercial flights tickets have been booked for the stranded state’s residents and they are expected to return in batches.