Guwahati: Amid violence in Manipur, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles stepped up security along the India-Myanmar border so that insurgents can not sneak into the state from its hideouts in the neighbouring country, an official said on Tuesday.

“Ongoing crisis in Manipur may lead to a new security dimension as Manipur-based insurgent groups staying in camps across Indo-Myanmar border may be detrimental to ongoing massive efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur,” a defence official said on Saturday.

“The issue is being addressed proactively by security forces who are leaving no stone unturned to thwart the nefarious designs, should it manifest,” the official added.

While on ground zero Assam Rifles is enhancing its deployment posture, round-the-clock vigil & border surveillance, their efforts are being given fresh impetus by allocating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle & Army Helicopters for aerial surveillance in Manipur.

Multiple rounds of aerial surveillance using Cheetah Helicopters have already been conducted by Army since morning in Manipur.

In a bid to quell the unrest in Manipur at the earliest, Army & Assam Rifles working in synergy.