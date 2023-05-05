Guwahati: In what can be termed as a situation out of control, an income tax (IT) officer was allegedly killed in Imphal, Manipur amidst the ongoing clashes.

The incident was reported late Friday after a tweet by the IRS association.

The IRS Association in a tweet wrote, “IRS Association strongly condemns the dastardly act of violence resulting in the death of Sh. Letminthang Haokip, Tax Assistant in Imphal.”

It added that no cause or ideology can justify the killing of an innocent public servant on duty.

“Our thoughts are with his family in this difficult hour”, it read.

As per reports, Letminthang Haokip was posted in Imphal and he was allegedly dragged out of his residence before being killed.

While it was not known who was behind the incident, some reports claimed that it was some people from the Meitei side.

These reports however could not be verified independently.

It may be mentioned that clashes broke in Manipur out after a demonstration by tribal groups against a move to grant the Meiteis the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which the residents of the hills had been enjoying for decades since Independence.

The violence erupted in the Torbung area in Manipur’s Churachandpur district during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest against the Meiteis’ demand for ST status.

During the procession in Torbung, a mob allegedly attacked Meitei community people who retaliated in the valley districts, police said.

The Imphal Valley in Manipur remained peaceful but tense on Friday.