Shillong: The East Jaintia National Council (EJNC) has appealed to the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, to review the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for granting prospecting licenses or mining leases for coal in the state.

In a memorandum submitted on Friday, the EJNC requested Sangma’s office to reconsider the Office Memorandum (OM) dated March 5, 2021, which mandates a minimum land requirement of 100 hectares for coal mining.

The EJNC argued that the prescribed SOPs would not benefit local landowners, as most of them own less than 100 hectares of land.

The organization contended that the SOPs would pave the way for non-tribal applicants to enter into agreements with local landowners, thereby taking away the rights of the people who depend on coal mining for their livelihoods.

The memorandum further urged Sangma’s office to clarify the SOPs regarding agreements between landowners and non-landowner applicants.

The EJNC warned that if the SOPs were not reviewed, big companies would acquire huge lands and monopolize coal mining and other related activities in the district, while common people would be severely affected.

The EJNC’s appeal comes at a time when coal mining has become a contentious issue in Meghalaya. In 2014, the National Green Tribunal banned coal mining in the state, citing the unregulated and illegal mining practices that were causing environmental degradation.