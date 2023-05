ITANAGAR: At least four construction workers, hailing from Assam, have been killed in a massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh.

The workers were engaged in road construction in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, when the landslide hit them.

The workers were buried alive in the massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident has been reported from along the Yingkiong-Tuting road in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)