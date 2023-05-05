TAWANG: While almost the entire country is reeling under the scorching heat of the summer, Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is still receiving snowfall.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu recently shared a video on the social media of roads leading to Tawang covered in snow.

“Want to escape the summer heat? It’s still snowing here at Tawang,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu captioned the video.

WATCH VIDEO:

Tawang, which is located close to the China border, is the number one tourist destination in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tawang is situated 448 km north-west of Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar at an elevation of approximately 3048 metres (10,000 ft).

The sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, was born in Tawang.

Tawang Monastery was founded by the Mera Lama Lodre Gyatso in accordance to the wishes of the 5th Dalai Lama, Nagwang Lobsang Gyatso.

It belongs to the Gelugpa sect and is the largest Buddhist monastery in India.

When the 14th Dalai Lama fled from Tibet to escape from the Chinese army, he crossed into India on March 30, 1959 and spent some days at the Tawang Monastery before reaching Tezpur in Assam on April 18.

Tawang is the most famous tourist destination in Arunachal Pradesh.

Visitors to Tawang, as is the case with the entire Arunachal Pradesh, require Inner Line Permit (ILP) issued by the concerned government body and can be obtained from offices based in Kolkata, Guwahati, Tezpur and New Delhi.

Most of the travel from the plains is on a steep hill road journey, crossing Sela Pass at 4176 metres (13,701 ft).

Tourists can travel to Tawang from Tezpur in Assam by road and Tezpur has direct flights from Kolkata.

In Oct 2014, a biweekly helicopter service from Guwahati was started by the Arunachal Pradesh government.