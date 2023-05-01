TAWANG: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Monday (May 1), stated that better Internet connectivity will boost governance in the state.

“Better network of the Internet will give a boost to governance and delivery of services to the people,” said Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

CM Khandu made this statement after 4G network services was officially launched at Tego-Gamlin in Yomcha circle of West Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh on May 1.

“A moment of celebration as we leapfrog to the 4G network,” said Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Following the launch of the 4G network services in the area the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister made a video call from Tawang.

“The first call, which I made from Tawang, will ever be etched in my memory, heart and soul,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister was on a video call with Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, who joined the call from Tego-Gamlin.

It may be mentioned here that the government recently approved construction of 2605 4G mobile towers, which will provide connectivity to a total of 3721 villages in Arunachal Pradesh.