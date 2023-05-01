ITANAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Ngurang Learning Institute for installing Free Library Station in various districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Replying to a tweet by the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Commendable effort.”

Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju earlier took to his Twitter handle to apprise about the library stations set up in various districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju had tweeted:

‘They are the hope and pillars of the future generation. I’m extremely proud of Ngurang Learning Institute for installing Free Library Station in various districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Their effort to establish Self Help Roadside Library has become a movement. Everyone must join & support in their tremendous works to impart knowledge to the needy people.’

Ngurang Learning Institute of Arunachal Pradesh has set up a mini roadside library to promote reading culture, and revive reading habits.

Inspired by Mizoram’s Street Mini Libraries, the library has been set up at Rayo Village in Nirjuli, a city in the Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh by Ngurang Meena, founder of Ngurang Learning Institute.

According to Ngurang Meena, “Arunachal Pradesh has more liquor shops than bookstores.

“Youth here lack the habit of reading.

“Warren Buffett said that 88 per cent of successful people of the world are avid readers.

“The response so far has been overwhelming. Young boys and girls frequent the library. People have volunteered to donate books,” Meena added.