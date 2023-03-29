Mumbai: The Supreme Court has been approached by a Lawyers Association from Mumbai, challenging the Bombay High Court’s dismissal of its petition seeking action against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The petition claimed that the duo have “disqualified themselves” from holding constitutional posts by displaying a “lack of faith” in the Constitution and attacking its institutions, such as the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Assam: Pradip Dutta Roy demands strict action against those responsible for ‘gamosa controversy’

The petition sought action under Article 226 of the Constitution and asked the court to restrain Dhankhar from discharging his duties as the Vice President and Rijiju from discharging his duties as a Union Cabinet Minister.

It also accused them of launching a “frontal attack” on the Supreme Court in the most derogatory language, without any recourse available to change the status quo as per law.

Also Read: PIL against Vice President, Union Law Minister for comments on Judiciary

The Bombay High Court, while dismissing the Association’s plea, said that the credibility of the Supreme Court is “sky-high” and cannot be “eroded or impinged by the statements of individuals”. The Supreme Court is yet to decide on the petition.