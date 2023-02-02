Guwahati: The Bombay High Court has been approached with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking action against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their public statements against the Collegium, judiciary and the Supreme Court.

The petition, filed through the Bombay Lawyers Association and its chairperson Ahmed Abdi, criticises the frontal attack launched by the two executive officials on the judiciary in an insulting and derogatory manner, claiming that it has lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Assault on employee: Clamour for action against Assam IAS officer Varnali Deka gets louder

The petition further highlights several incidents where Dhankhar and Rijiju allegedly “attacked the Constitution with complete impunity”, arguing that the two officers have disqualified themselves from holding any constitutional posts by expressing their lack of faith in the Constitution.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court disposes PIL on Police “Encounters” in Assam

It thus requests the Court to pass orders restraining Dhankhar from discharging his duties as Vice President, and Rijiju from discharging duties as cabinet minister for the Central government.

The PIL has not been listed for hearing yet.